It is with much sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Angela Louise Vowles on June 26, 2020, at the age of 84 in Kamloops, BC.



She will be greatly missed by her husband Robert (Bob), to whom she married for over 66 years. Their relationship was a true love story.



Angela is survived by her only child Hilary (Bill), her grandson Ryan (Alice), granddaughter Samantha (Leroy) and newly born great-grandson Brayden. Her grandchildren Ryan and Samantha shared many fond and happy moments with their grandma that will live on in their memories forever.



Angela was born in Bath, England, on July 17, 1935. She worked as a shoe machinist in England for over 25 years at Clarks Shoe Factory. In 1984, Angela and Bob packed up their house, their poodle dog Guinness, and immigrated to Kamloops, BC, Canada to be with their daughter Hilary.



Angela had a happy and gentle soul, with a beautiful and sincere smile. Her generosity was appreciated by her many friends and family members. Angela's hobbies included playing cards, going to yard sales and bus trips to the USA. Las Vegas was one of her favourite places to go, and it was where her and Bob renewed vows on their 40th wedding anniversary.



The family would like to thank Alzheimer's Society of BC, Ponderosa Lodge, all the staff at Gemstone Care Centre, especially Copper Ward; Copper your care and kindness made her time at Gemstone joyful and fun. Thank you as well to Dr. Sigalet and Sherry, and to Bill Brown who lit up her eyes along with a big smile every time she saw him.



Angela and Robert spent their final year together at Gemstone Care Centre, holding hands and still in love after 66 years.





