Obituary

January 31, 1979 – September 7, 2019



It is with broken hearts that we tell you of our Angie's passing after a brief and courageous battle with cancer on September 7, 2019 at 40 years of age.



She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband Bob, her amazing children Bradley, Tyson and Caitlin, her father Harry (Cathy) Hearnden, brother Chris (Erin) Hearnden, Heather and Willy Moore, Kevin (Alisa) Moore, her nieces, nephew, extended family, friends and furbaby Tucker. Angie was predeceased by her son Connor and her mother Jill Hearnden.



She was raised in Port Hardy and while living there she met and married Bob, the love of her life. With Bradley and Tyson in tow, their young family moved to Kamloops, BC where Angie studied nursing at TRU. Angie and Bob welcomed Caitie to their family nine years ago.



The lights of her life were her husband and children. She was so proud of each of the children and valued the kind, smart and wonderful people they are turning out to be. She was their best friend, biggest cheerleader and the most loving mother.



She surrounded herself with family and friends. The more the merrier for every dinner (she was a fantastic cook!), holidays, sledding days, camping trips, game nights and just hanging out. If you were friends, you became family. She was a true friend. Her laugh was infectious and would make everyone smile and laugh along with her.



She spent many hours baking for fundraising at the school, for resident activities at her work and for families in Kamloops dealing with childhood cancer. She volunteered at the Rayleigh school for years in the hot lunch program, working concession at crafts sales and dances, helping out at the community barbeques, garage sales and loved it all.



Angie worked at Pinegrove Care Home for many years. Angie was an exceptional nurse, she ensured all residents were treated with the utmost care, dignity and respect. She would go above and beyond for the residents and her work family.



A heartfelt thank you to all of her extended family, friends and work family who brought meals, flowers, gifts and provided support, thoughts and prayers over the last few months. In her toughest days, the presence of loved ones brought her the most comfort.



Life is what you celebrate. All of it. Even its end.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life open house on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Kamloops Yacht Club, 1140 River Street, Kamloops, BC.



