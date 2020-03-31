Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelo Munegatto. View Sign Obituary

With heavy hearts we share the news of the passing of Angelo Munegatto on March 25, 2020. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side.



Angelo was born May 16, 1936 in Galleria Veneta, Italy. He arrived to Canada, landing in Halifax on June 14, 1955 at 18 years old.



He went by train to Saskatoon, where he worked in the construction industry before settling in Kamloops. After two years working, Angelo proposed to his childhood sweetheart from Italy, Lina, and married her on February 23, 1957 in Kamloops. In 1963, he began his first business Munegatto Masonry Ltd. and in 1979 started Angelo's U-Cart Concrete Ltd.



Dad loved growing his vegetable garden and took real pride in his prized tomatoes. He enjoyed making salami, sausages and wine, which he always shared with family, friends and neighbours. His hobbies included camping, fishing and hunting. He was also a lifetime member of The Colombo Lodge.



Angelo is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Lina, and children Nadia (Ken) Smith, John (Leanne) Munegatto, Diana (Don) McKimmie and Catia (Mario) Bruno, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his dog Max.



Angelo was predeceased by his sister Maria and survived by his siblings Lina, Assunta, Adriano, Costante, cousins, nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Dr. Van Heerden and the wonderful team of doctors, nurses, care aides, and staff at RIH 7-North that took great care of Angelo.



Due to the recent events (COVID-19 Pandemic). There will be a private service for immediate family only. Funeral mass will be held at a later date. With heavy hearts we share the news of the passing of Angelo Munegatto on March 25, 2020. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side.Angelo was born May 16, 1936 in Galleria Veneta, Italy. He arrived to Canada, landing in Halifax on June 14, 1955 at 18 years old.He went by train to Saskatoon, where he worked in the construction industry before settling in Kamloops. After two years working, Angelo proposed to his childhood sweetheart from Italy, Lina, and married her on February 23, 1957 in Kamloops. In 1963, he began his first business Munegatto Masonry Ltd. and in 1979 started Angelo's U-Cart Concrete Ltd.Dad loved growing his vegetable garden and took real pride in his prized tomatoes. He enjoyed making salami, sausages and wine, which he always shared with family, friends and neighbours. His hobbies included camping, fishing and hunting. He was also a lifetime member of The Colombo Lodge.Angelo is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Lina, and children Nadia (Ken) Smith, John (Leanne) Munegatto, Diana (Don) McKimmie and Catia (Mario) Bruno, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his dog Max.Angelo was predeceased by his sister Maria and survived by his siblings Lina, Assunta, Adriano, Costante, cousins, nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Dr. Van Heerden and the wonderful team of doctors, nurses, care aides, and staff at RIH 7-North that took great care of Angelo.Due to the recent events (COVID-19 Pandemic). There will be a private service for immediate family only. Funeral mass will be held at a later date. Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close