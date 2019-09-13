Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angus MacGregor. View Sign Obituary

It is with sadness we announce the sudden passing of Angus Stuart MacGregor on August 24, 2019 at the age of 81 in Kamloops, British Columbia.



Angus is survived by his son Graham MacGregor (Sheri Watson), grandchildren Sarah, Erin and Gavin, and his longtime friend Sharon Rhodes, as well as his sister Harriett Dickie and family from Pincher Creek, Alberta.



Angus was predeceased by his parents Eldon and Mary MacGregor, longtime partner of 40 years, Elly Van Ramele and brother-in-law Ken Dickie.



Angus was born in Regina, Saskatchewan and his teen years were spent in Calgary, Alberta. After high school Angus moved to Edmonton, AB, where he attended University of Alberta, playing football as a running back with the Golden Bears. Following graduation, Angus worked for the Calgary Board of Education as an Elementary school teacher for more than 30 years. An avid reader himself, Angus took great pride in teaching young minds to love reading and developed an extensive library of children's books in his classroom. Angus appreciated the outdoors and his summers often included hiking or camping trips that brought him to BC. In fall of 2015, Angus moved to Kamloops to be closer to his son. In recent years, Angus enjoyed watching his son and grandkids at their sports; whether it was soccer, volleyball or late-night hockey, he was frequently there watching on the sidelines. Angus will be remembered for his love of nature and sports (Go Montreal Canadiens!) as well as his amazing ability to retain information, whether it was related to politics, current events, or some small detail like the name of your childhood pet. He will be greatly missed.



A celebration of life will be held with family and friends in Calgary at a later date.



