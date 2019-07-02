Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Burant. View Sign Obituary

1926 - 2019



It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother Ann on June 12, 2019.



Mom was predeceased by her loving husband Martin Burant, her parents Simeon and Eudochia (Dora) Harmatski, sister Mary and brother John. She is survived by her daughter Dianne (Bob), sons Ronald, Roger and Russell (Mickey) and her grandchildren Melissa (Mike) and Sydney, sister-In-law Helen Harmatski and many nieces and nephews.



Ann was born in Wroxton, SK and moved to Yorkton for school and work. Mom and Dad met on the dance floor, he "cut-in" while she was dancing with her best friend. It was love at first sight. Dad was on leave from the army and so handsome in his uniform. They married after he returned home from WWII in 1944. They moved to Regina to raise their family where they remained until retirement.

Another move came in 1987 to Kamloops, to be near their children.



Mom was an avid gardener and loved to be out in her yard, sharing the bounty of her garden. She was a proud Ukrainian and her cabbage rolls, perogies and borscht were some of her specialties. There was always music playing at home, spiritual, country or Ukrainian were her favourites. Pets were always a part of her life as well as dancing, spending time with good friends and playing bingo. She often spoke of her job as a waitress at Frank's Cafe in Regina with pride and fond memories. As mom's health started to deteriorate she was always positive and never complained, still wanting to joke around and share a laugh with everyone. Mom loved the Lord and always had a "GOD BLESS YOU" for one and all.



Our sincere thanks to Kamloops Seniors Village nurses and care aides in 1A, Dr. Peter Gorman, RIH Emergency, 4-North doctors and nurses for their compassionate care of our mom.



A private family service will celebrate Mom's life. We would also like to thank Pastor Steve Filyk for his guidance and those who helped arrange Mom's service at St. Andrew's Presbyterian church.



Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services Kamloops. 1926 - 2019It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother Ann on June 12, 2019.Mom was predeceased by her loving husband Martin Burant, her parents Simeon and Eudochia (Dora) Harmatski, sister Mary and brother John. She is survived by her daughter Dianne (Bob), sons Ronald, Roger and Russell (Mickey) and her grandchildren Melissa (Mike) and Sydney, sister-In-law Helen Harmatski and many nieces and nephews.Ann was born in Wroxton, SK and moved to Yorkton for school and work. Mom and Dad met on the dance floor, he "cut-in" while she was dancing with her best friend. It was love at first sight. Dad was on leave from the army and so handsome in his uniform. They married after he returned home from WWII in 1944. They moved to Regina to raise their family where they remained until retirement.Another move came in 1987 to Kamloops, to be near their children.Mom was an avid gardener and loved to be out in her yard, sharing the bounty of her garden. She was a proud Ukrainian and her cabbage rolls, perogies and borscht were some of her specialties. There was always music playing at home, spiritual, country or Ukrainian were her favourites. Pets were always a part of her life as well as dancing, spending time with good friends and playing bingo. She often spoke of her job as a waitress at Frank's Cafe in Regina with pride and fond memories. As mom's health started to deteriorate she was always positive and never complained, still wanting to joke around and share a laugh with everyone. Mom loved the Lord and always had a "GOD BLESS YOU" for one and all.Our sincere thanks to Kamloops Seniors Village nurses and care aides in 1A, Dr. Peter Gorman, RIH Emergency, 4-North doctors and nurses for their compassionate care of our mom.A private family service will celebrate Mom's life. We would also like to thank Pastor Steve Filyk for his guidance and those who helped arrange Mom's service at St. Andrew's Presbyterian church.Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services Kamloops. Published in Kamloops This Week on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close