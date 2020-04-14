Our beloved and courageous Ann died comfortably in the palliative care unit of the Vancouver General Hospital on April 7, 2020 at the age of 31.
Ann grew up in Kamloops and graduated from Brock High School, meeting many people there whose friendships endured over the years. Her happy high school days in Kamloops included teaching Sunday school at the Unitarian congregation and going to Quebec to learn French. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from SFU and was accepted into the Masters of Occupational Therapy Program at Dalhousie before this final recurrence of cancer.
A beautiful soul, Ann was adamant that she be remembered for herself, not her illness. Ann's outstanding care for the welfare of others, her ever-present smile and incredible conversational abilities will be forever remembered by her family including parents Rob and Peria Ness (Kamloops), sister Vicky, cousins Evan Hawley and family (Vancouver), Stephen Hawley and family (Ottawa), Luke and Joel Williams and family (Western Australia), uncle Dan Williams (Western Australia) and aunt Marilyn Ness (Victoria).
