It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother, sister, aunt and oma, Ann Schmietenknop at Royal Inland Hospital on September 24, 2020.
Ann was predeceased by her father, mother and brother Les.
She is survived by her husband Bill, son Jason, daughter Petra Dabels (Brent), brother Jeff (Karen Jordy), sister Lindsay Maletta (Nino), sister-in-law Ingrid Singlehurst as well as grandchildren Acacia, Danika, Jakob, Ellie, Jahred, Keenan, adopted grandson Devon and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at RIH for the excellent care given to Ann in her final days.
There will be no service as per her wishes.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Heart and Stroke Fund or other charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Drake Cremation
& Funeral Services Ltd.
Condolences may be sent to the family
at DrakeCremation.com