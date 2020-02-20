Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Obertowich. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our loving mother Anne Obertowich of Kamloops, BC. Born in Poland in April 1923 mom passed away at the Overlander Care Home on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 96 years of age and the last surviving of her siblings.





Mom is survived by her daughter Karen Obertowich (fiance Jacques), son Ken Obertowich (grandson Jesse), granddaughter Mindy Bryan (husband Chris) and great-grandson Daegen.



She was raised in Boyle, Alberta and moved to Kamloops where she raised her children. She was owner operator of the Kamloops Inn in the late 1950s with her husband Joe and then bought the Lariette Motel in Valleyview in the early 1960s. After retiring she lived in her home on Valleyview Drive for the last 45 years.



Mom was always admired for her many flower beds, gardens and fruit trees and would always take time to talk to neighbours and anyone walking by her home. To her family she was famous for her pyrogies, jams and fresh canned fruits and her great sense of humour. A hard-working lady right until her last breathe. She fought dementia for the last five years and is now pain free and without doubt growing flowers and gardens in heaven.



Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Blueberry Lane for their love and compassion and a special thank you to Dr. Loland for his many house visits, care and attentiveness right to the end.



There will be a celebration of life for our loving Momma Bear in the spring when the flowers begin to grow.



Condolences may be sent to the

family at It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our loving mother Anne Obertowich of Kamloops, BC. Born in Poland in April 1923 mom passed away at the Overlander Care Home on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 96 years of age and the last surviving of her siblings.Mom is survived by her daughter Karen Obertowich (fiance Jacques), son Ken Obertowich (grandson Jesse), granddaughter Mindy Bryan (husband Chris) and great-grandson Daegen.She was raised in Boyle, Alberta and moved to Kamloops where she raised her children. She was owner operator of the Kamloops Inn in the late 1950s with her husband Joe and then bought the Lariette Motel in Valleyview in the early 1960s. After retiring she lived in her home on Valleyview Drive for the last 45 years.Mom was always admired for her many flower beds, gardens and fruit trees and would always take time to talk to neighbours and anyone walking by her home. To her family she was famous for her pyrogies, jams and fresh canned fruits and her great sense of humour. A hard-working lady right until her last breathe. She fought dementia for the last five years and is now pain free and without doubt growing flowers and gardens in heaven.Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Blueberry Lane for their love and compassion and a special thank you to Dr. Loland for his many house visits, care and attentiveness right to the end.There will be a celebration of life for our loving Momma Bear in the spring when the flowers begin to grow.Condolences may be sent to thefamily at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close