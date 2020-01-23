"The Lord is my Shepherd"
Mrs. Annie Dyck went home to Heaven six days after a major stroke. She was cared for by compassionate hospice staff with loved ones by her side.
She was predeceased by her husband Jake, and two sisters Helen and Katie. She is survived by her siblings Mary, Eliese, Charlotte, Lydia and John. Extended family have fond memories of their aunt Annie.
Precious memories of Grandma Dyck are cherished by her adopted family; Steve, Valerie, Elisia, Jared, Hannah, Larissa, Julia, Joel, Audra and Glorianna.
During Annie's 97 years she moved from Russia to Saskatchewan and Manitoba, then on to Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Kamloops in British Columbia.
She earned the term "amazing lady," very capable in fieldwork, gardening, quilting, sewing, knitting and delicious cooking!
Annie loved the Lord with all her heart and had the gift of hospitality.
Please join with family and friends for her funeral on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Berean Baptist Church, 453 Linden Ave, Kamloops. A light supper will follow at 6:00 pm.
The Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Maclure Road Mennonite Cemetery in Abbotsford.
Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020