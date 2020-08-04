It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Anstar Singh Thind (Bapuji) on June 6, 2020 at the age of 94 surrounded by his loved ones. He joins his recently departed wife Davinder Kaur Thind after 4 months of her passing on February 10, 2020 at the age of 87.



He is survived by his children Manpreet (Harbans) Thind, Harmesh (Ranbir) Dhaliwal, Kulvir (Sukhvinder) Thind, Ravi (Harpinder) Atwal, Parm Thind, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is predeceased by his wife Davinder Kaur Thind, son Sukhpal Singh Thind and daughter-in-law Kamaljit Kaur Thind.



Bapuji was born on August 15, 1925 in Mohie District Ludhiana He moved to Kamloops with their family in 1987 which he called home and made numerous friends at the Sikh Temple, then eventually moved to Calgary. He was a man of few words. He was intellectual, a thinker and an observer. One of the fondest memories of Babpuji was his love for lottery tickets. For many years, Babpuji would purchase a weekly ticket after carefully contemplating a method behind his number selection. As he was very particular in his process of number selection, many family members were fired for accidental non-compliance!



We will always remember you both because there will never be another one to replace you in our hearts, and the love we will always have for you. As much as it hurts us losing you both it gives us great comfort knowing the fact that you are together again.



Funeral service was held in Calgary on June 11, 2020.

