It is with heavy hearts that the family of Anthonie "Tony" Tazelaar announces that he peacefully passed away at the age of 83, with his wife Yvonne and son Tom by his side on November 12, 2019.



Tony is mourned by his wife Yvonne and children Gerri (Allan) Toews, Bill (Brenda) Bristow, Don (Laura) Bristow, Diana (Greg) Cockwill and sons Tom (Dina), Jim (La'Wanda), Marty (Joanne) and Rob (Shelley), sisters Mary Ekkel and Margaret Vriend. Also left to cherish his memory are eighteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his mother Adriana van der Weele, father Pieter Tazelaar, brothers Cor, Hank and Dick and granddaughter Summer Toews.



Tony was born in Wolphaartsdijk, Netherlands on June 6, 1936. After the death of his mother in 1944, the family immigrated to Canada in 1948 and settled in Westlock, Alberta.



Tony eventually made his way to Kamloops where he met Yvonne and the couple started their family there. They then moved to Williams Lake where they made their home for the majority of his life. Tony was a longtime employee at Pinette and Therrien Mills in Williams Lake, retiring in 1999.



Funeral Services will be held at Kamloops Funeral Home on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 am, viewing prior to the service; Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Kamloops. A "Celebration of Life" is planned to be held in Williams Lake in the spring.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the doctors and medical staff at Royal Inland Hospital for the care they provided.



