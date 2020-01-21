It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony Levio (Tony) DeAngelis announces his passing after a short illness on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 83.



Tony will be fondly remembered by his sons Bob (Colleen) and David (Brigitte), three grandaughters Jessica, Natasha (Brad) and Mallory (Adam), four great-grandchildren Evangelina, Darby, Juniper and Bruce, two brothers Kerry and Spencer, plus numerous nieces and nephews.



Tony was born in Chilliwack on September 17, 1936 to Antonio and Molly (née Haggerty) DeAngelis. Tony was predeceased by his wife Florence (née Reid) and his youngest son Richard. Tony was raised in Hope where he and Florence were high school sweethearts.



Tony and Florence led a full and adventurous life that included owning autobody repair shops in 100 Mile House and Kamloops, BC, 5 years of placer mining in Atlin, BC and collecting antique clocks. Tony enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and played softball well into his sixties.



A celebration of life will be held in Hope, BC at a future date.

