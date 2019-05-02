Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Archie Stuart Nichol. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

October 7,1923 - April 10, 2019



Archie Nichol passed away on April 10, 2019 at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home in Kamloops with Pat, his dearly loved wife of 66 years at his side. Archie enjoyed a long, wonderful life, always loving and appreciating his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Pat, son Ross (Patti), daughter Heather (Tom), youngest brother Jerry, as well as many nieces, nephews and their families. All who knew Archie considered him a true gentleman.



Archie grew up on a farm in Truax, Saskatchewan with his parents and eleven siblings. Times were tough but there was still some fun, especially dancing to big band style music at the Truax Hall. This is where Archie developed his dancing skills and became known as "one hell of a dancer". His love of music and dancing stayed with him his entire life. Archie left the Truax farm in the spring of 1947 with a combine crew and worked through eight US states. In the fall, he relocated to Calgary where he began working for Greyhound Bus Lines. In 1948, he transferred to BC to become a Greyhound Bus driver. Archie drove almost every major road and highway in BC, starting before many roads were paved or mountain passes constructed. He set the highest standards for passenger service, driving them safely to their destinations, often in exceedingly difficult weather and road conditions.



Archie and Pat were married in May 1953. They raised their family in Ashcroft, BC where they lived for 55 years. Archie dedicated much of his time to his family, keeping their home and garden in order and working in his garage and on his vehicles, including the beautiful little red Morris Minor that he restored for Pat by hand-sewing a new convertible roof and reupholstering the interior. Archie had a remarkable ability to fix or make anything he set his mind to do! Archie and Pat developed strong friendships in Ashcroft, enjoyed many community events including stampedes and parades and hosted and attended fun parties. Their children Ross and Heather grew up in Ashcroft and as a family they spent many happy times, picnicking, camping, waterskiing and fishing. After the kids left for university in Vancouver, Archie and Pat continued to enjoy socializing with their friends, taking local trips in their motor home and vacationing to such places as England, Scotland, Switzerland, Florida, Mexico, Hawaii, Whitehorse and the Maritimes. In 2012, Archie and Pat moved to Kamloops where they reacquainted with old friends from the Ashcroft area and made many new friends.



Archie was a loving husband and father and a good friend to many. He will be fondly remembered for his considerate and gentle manner, his determination to overcome challenges and accomplish goals, his kindness and his enjoyment of life with family and friends at home, at work, in the outdoors, on the dance floor and when travelling.



Archie has left us now for a peaceful place where he can lovingly look down on us, all the while trying to keep us organized and on schedule...until we meet up with him again.



Bye for now Archie



The family would like to thank the care workers from Interior Health and Bradwins Home Support Services, along with the staff at Chartwell Ridgepointe Retirement Residence, Kamloops Seniors Village, Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice and Dr. Newmarch and Dr. Hamilton for their care and attention.



A gathering of family and friends to remember and Celebrate Archie's Life will be held at Chartwell Ridgepointe Retirement Residence, 1789 Primrose Court, Kamloops BC, on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.



Condolences may be expressed at October 7,1923 - April 10, 2019Archie Nichol passed away on April 10, 2019 at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home in Kamloops with Pat, his dearly loved wife of 66 years at his side. Archie enjoyed a long, wonderful life, always loving and appreciating his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Pat, son Ross (Patti), daughter Heather (Tom), youngest brother Jerry, as well as many nieces, nephews and their families. All who knew Archie considered him a true gentleman.Archie grew up on a farm in Truax, Saskatchewan with his parents and eleven siblings. Times were tough but there was still some fun, especially dancing to big band style music at the Truax Hall. This is where Archie developed his dancing skills and became known as "one hell of a dancer". His love of music and dancing stayed with him his entire life. Archie left the Truax farm in the spring of 1947 with a combine crew and worked through eight US states. In the fall, he relocated to Calgary where he began working for Greyhound Bus Lines. In 1948, he transferred to BC to become a Greyhound Bus driver. Archie drove almost every major road and highway in BC, starting before many roads were paved or mountain passes constructed. He set the highest standards for passenger service, driving them safely to their destinations, often in exceedingly difficult weather and road conditions.Archie and Pat were married in May 1953. They raised their family in Ashcroft, BC where they lived for 55 years. Archie dedicated much of his time to his family, keeping their home and garden in order and working in his garage and on his vehicles, including the beautiful little red Morris Minor that he restored for Pat by hand-sewing a new convertible roof and reupholstering the interior. Archie had a remarkable ability to fix or make anything he set his mind to do! Archie and Pat developed strong friendships in Ashcroft, enjoyed many community events including stampedes and parades and hosted and attended fun parties. Their children Ross and Heather grew up in Ashcroft and as a family they spent many happy times, picnicking, camping, waterskiing and fishing. After the kids left for university in Vancouver, Archie and Pat continued to enjoy socializing with their friends, taking local trips in their motor home and vacationing to such places as England, Scotland, Switzerland, Florida, Mexico, Hawaii, Whitehorse and the Maritimes. In 2012, Archie and Pat moved to Kamloops where they reacquainted with old friends from the Ashcroft area and made many new friends.Archie was a loving husband and father and a good friend to many. He will be fondly remembered for his considerate and gentle manner, his determination to overcome challenges and accomplish goals, his kindness and his enjoyment of life with family and friends at home, at work, in the outdoors, on the dance floor and when travelling.Archie has left us now for a peaceful place where he can lovingly look down on us, all the while trying to keep us organized and on schedule...until we meet up with him again.Bye for now ArchieThe family would like to thank the care workers from Interior Health and Bradwins Home Support Services, along with the staff at Chartwell Ridgepointe Retirement Residence, Kamloops Seniors Village, Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice and Dr. Newmarch and Dr. Hamilton for their care and attention.A gathering of family and friends to remember and Celebrate Archie's Life will be held at Chartwell Ridgepointe Retirement Residence, 1789 Primrose Court, Kamloops BC, on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.Condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com Published in Kamloops This Week on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close