It is with sadness that we share the passing of Arlee May (Gillies) Larson at the age of 85, on November 8, 2020 in Abbotsford Regional Hospital, after a sudden worsening of a longstanding illness. Arlee was born on October 21, 1935, the youngest of five, to Archie and Lilly Gillies. She was born on the family farm near Big Beaver, Saskatchewan and attended school by horseback to the one room Redstone School. After high school she met and married Allen and followed him to the city where a few years later Becky, then Arne, then Leslie were born. The family then moved to northern Quebec first to Schefferville where Johanna and Michael were born, and then to Sept-Iles. Arlee was a fabulous cook, and excellent seamstress and the home was the full of her children and their friends. In 1985 they retired to Langley for a few years and then Kamloops where many happy years were passed with golfing, friends and grandchildren. In 2010 Allen and Arlee moved to Cedarbrooke Lodge in Mission.
Though her illness made the last few years of her life a struggle, she was always smiling and friendly, visiting with her friends at social hour, playing bridge (and winning), getting to know everyone new who joined the Cedarbrooke family. She will be missed.
She is survived and sorely missed by Allen her loving husband of 67 years; her sister Margaret Adams; her daughters Becky (Joseph Temple) of Fort St. John, BC; Leslie (Richard Caouette) of Sept-Iles, PQ; and Johanna (Tim Ulmer) of Mission, BC; her grandchildren Meredith, Eleanor and Claire Temple; Russell, Curtis and Stephanie Caouette (Marcel Vollant); Gabrielle and Max Ulmer; and Darcy Larson and her great-granddaughter Olivia Vollant; as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. She is predeceased by her sons Arne and Michael, her brothers Charlie, Fred and George, and her parents Archie and Lillie.
Due to the pandemic there will be no funeral. As Arlee struggled for more than 30 years with worsening lung function, we invite friends and family to make donations in her name to TB Vets BC at: www.TBVets.org