Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Selma Shorsky. View Sign Obituary

Arlene Selma Shorsky of Kamloops passed away on June 16, 2019 at 74 years of age.



She is survived by her three children Brenda (Tony) Fernandes of Burnaby, BC, Ken Shorsky of Lake Country, BC, Darren Shorsky of Vancouver, BC, sister Donna Marshall, brother-in-law Del Marshall, two nephews Daryl Marshall (Simone) and Doug Marshall (Tara) and four great-nieces Shea-Anne, Keera, Kali and Karly.



Arlene was born in Vancouver, BC on October 24, 1944 to Ken and Elva Maynard. She was a very loving and compassionate person. One of her biggest concerns was that her children were happy. She lived at Lejune Manor for a number of years and made many dear friends. For the first few years at Lejune Manor she composed the monthly newsletter which was published in the Senior Connector.



The past four and a half years she lived at Pine Grove Care Centre where she was very happy and enjoyed her large family.



Her family would like to give special thanks to Kathy and Keith Boughton, Dr. Howie and the nurses, care aides and staff at Pine Grove Care Centre for their compassionate care.



She will forever be missed and loved.



A memorial will be held at a later date. Arlene Selma Shorsky of Kamloops passed away on June 16, 2019 at 74 years of age.She is survived by her three children Brenda (Tony) Fernandes of Burnaby, BC, Ken Shorsky of Lake Country, BC, Darren Shorsky of Vancouver, BC, sister Donna Marshall, brother-in-law Del Marshall, two nephews Daryl Marshall (Simone) and Doug Marshall (Tara) and four great-nieces Shea-Anne, Keera, Kali and Karly.Arlene was born in Vancouver, BC on October 24, 1944 to Ken and Elva Maynard. She was a very loving and compassionate person. One of her biggest concerns was that her children were happy. She lived at Lejune Manor for a number of years and made many dear friends. For the first few years at Lejune Manor she composed the monthly newsletter which was published in the Senior Connector.The past four and a half years she lived at Pine Grove Care Centre where she was very happy and enjoyed her large family.Her family would like to give special thanks to Kathy and Keith Boughton, Dr. Howie and the nurses, care aides and staff at Pine Grove Care Centre for their compassionate care.She will forever be missed and loved.A memorial will be held at a later date. Published in Kamloops This Week on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close