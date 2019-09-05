Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armando Alfezio Bertoncini. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

1932 – 2019



Armando Alfezio Bertoncini, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the age 87. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years Natalina Bertoncini.



Armando was born on June 26, 1932 in Castelnuova di Garfagnana, Italy. He immigrated to Canada in 1952, arriving in Trail, BC. He later made Kamloops his home.



Armando will be lovingly remembered by his son Larry (Josephine) Bertoncini, his daughters Lorraine (Willie) Sayers and Lorna (Elio) Pesce, his grandchildren Dena (Emilio) Pagnotta, Daryn (Emma) Sayers, Melissa (Daven) Harley, Giovanni (Emily) Pesce, Justine Bertoncini and Taylor Bertoncini. He was also blessed with six great-grandchildren Giordanno, Ariana, and Alessio Pagnotta and Evynn, Adley and Sullivan Sayers. Left to honour his memory are his brother-in-law Ben (Donna) DeMarni and sisters-in-law Teresa Klarich, Louise DeMonte, Luisa DeMarni, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Italo and Theresa Bertoncini, his brothers Giovanni and Francesco Bertoncini and his sister Maria Rossa Giorgetti.



Armando began his career as a plasterman/bricklayer and started his own masonary business with his brother-in-law Bruno Uliana and he retired from this business at age 55. He then pursued a new career in landscaping with Gino DeMarni. Armando was a very hard working man. Amazingly, he still found time to build four homes for his growing family! He also helped to build the expansion section of O.L.P.H. School. Armando was a proud member of the Columbo Italian Lodge where he was a volunteer bartender and director. Armando enjoyed travelling back to Italy to visit his family. He had a passion for fishing, camping, playing cards and bocce with his family and friends, gardening, cooking (especially his famous pizza and sausages), making wine, but most of all, spending time with his children, grandchildren and many other family members. Armando was always the first with his witty comments and we appreciated his sense of humour! Armando enjoyed mentoring the younger generation and he patiently spent time with them passing down his knowledge, skills and many talents.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Parish with Father Praveen Jaison Tellis, Celebrant.



The family would like to thank the many caring relatives for their loving support. Armando's family extends their sincere gratitude to the compassionate care givers of 5-South and especially, Doctor Genevieve Gabra.



Should family and friends desire, they can make donations to the Alzheimer's Society.



Condolences may be made to

