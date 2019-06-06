Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arno Kreutz. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory of Arno Kreutz



It is with heavy hearts and much sadness that the family of Arno Kreutz announce his passing in the early hours of Saturday, May 25, 2019. He passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 89.



He is survived by his loving wife Wally (Waltraud) of 61 years, children Tom (Lois), Heide (Don), Heinz (Kathy), grandchildren Haley, Spencer and Courtney, numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and Germany.



He was born in Germany and immigrated to Canada in the mid 1950s. He first settled in Brandon, Manitoba where he met and married the love of his life Wally (Waltraud Walter), also from Germany. While in Brandon he worked in modern dairies, and construction. Later, he returned to school and received his certification as a registered orderly, then worked in the Assiniboine Hospital also in Brandon. He moved his family to Kamloops, BC in 1967, where he continued to work as an orderly in Royal Inland Hospital. He retired at the age of 58 after working many years at the McArthur Island Sports Centre. He spent his retirement years, together with his wife in Barriere, BC. Arno was always a hard worker and took great pride in all his jobs. Over the years, he built three homes for his family to enjoy. He loved fishing, camping, travel, tinkering in the garage, or working on their acreage. In later years, he spent much time playing cards or board games with Wally and friends. Arno gave countless volunteer hours helping to build the Barriere Seniors Hall. He distributed fresh water and ice in the aftermath of the fire which swept through Barriere and surrounding communities in 2003.



He was a noble man who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He will forever remain in our hearts.



Please join the family for a Celebration of Arno's Life on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Barriere Seniors Hall, 4433 Barriere Town Road, Barriere, BC.



Condolences may be sent to the family at

In Loving Memory of Arno KreutzIt is with heavy hearts and much sadness that the family of Arno Kreutz announce his passing in the early hours of Saturday, May 25, 2019. He passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 89.He is survived by his loving wife Wally (Waltraud) of 61 years, children Tom (Lois), Heide (Don), Heinz (Kathy), grandchildren Haley, Spencer and Courtney, numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and Germany.He was born in Germany and immigrated to Canada in the mid 1950s. He first settled in Brandon, Manitoba where he met and married the love of his life Wally (Waltraud Walter), also from Germany. While in Brandon he worked in modern dairies, and construction. Later, he returned to school and received his certification as a registered orderly, then worked in the Assiniboine Hospital also in Brandon. He moved his family to Kamloops, BC in 1967, where he continued to work as an orderly in Royal Inland Hospital. He retired at the age of 58 after working many years at the McArthur Island Sports Centre. He spent his retirement years, together with his wife in Barriere, BC. Arno was always a hard worker and took great pride in all his jobs. Over the years, he built three homes for his family to enjoy. He loved fishing, camping, travel, tinkering in the garage, or working on their acreage. In later years, he spent much time playing cards or board games with Wally and friends. Arno gave countless volunteer hours helping to build the Barriere Seniors Hall. He distributed fresh water and ice in the aftermath of the fire which swept through Barriere and surrounding communities in 2003.He was a noble man who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.He will forever remain in our hearts.Please join the family for a Celebration of Arno's Life on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Barriere Seniors Hall, 4433 Barriere Town Road, Barriere, BC.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close