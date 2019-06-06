Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold George Armstrong. View Sign Obituary

Arnold George Armstrong passed peacefully away on May 24, 2019 at Overlander Extended Care Hospital at the age of 95. Surrounded by family, friends and angels on this journey, now with his wife Joyce and his Lord Jesus Christ.



He was born on December 14, 1923 in Prince George, BC to Robert Clausen Armstrong and Mary Mabel Hall.



Dad came from Newton, BC to Kamloops in the spring of 1938. He was ill with asthma and was advised by his doctor to move to a dryer climate, otherwise he would soon die. His uncle Frank found employment for him with Lawrence Shannon, shepherding off the Cardo Hill Road to Barnhartvale. A year later, he had a job with Alex Bulman at the Willow Ranch, here he became a cowboy, staying for eight years until shortly after this ranch sold. During this time, Dad met Mom while she was visiting her sister Shirley and husband Fred Hutchinson. They were married on June 7, 1947 at St. Aidan's Presbyterian Church in New Westminster and came to live at the Willow Ranch, then moved to a cabin above Trapp Lake. In 1948, they went to work for Ralph and Shirley Devick at the Klondike Ranch near Knouff/Sullivan Lake. Alex and Edith were born during this time and when during the winter there was not enough work on the ranch, Dad went logging, just down the road. He worked with many fine men and made lifelong friendships with those such as Ephraim and Ida Steinke, Bert and Anda Warner, Clarence and Delores Jules. He then moved to Heffley area and worked for the Doug Palmer family for two years. Then in 1953, Dad was offered a "share job" by John and Jean Benedict of Westwold and we lived there for four years.



In early 1958, Dad applied at the Old Gaol, 400 block Columbia Street and we moved into Kamloops, living for the 1st year in town while Dad, Mom and friends built a house on Drevlo Road, now known as Young Avenue in Brocklehurst. The family was completed when three more sons arrived. Dad worked for the BC Corrections for 25 years, good years except the 1962 R.C.M.P. tragedy. He was transferred to Raleigh Camp when it was built 1963.



Dad was a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church for 69 years. Dad had a family project "Armstrong Christmas Trees" that kept him, Grampa Scotty and the kids and grandkids (including neighbourhood kids) busy for many years. Dad loved to garden, fish and camp, was a member of Fish and Games and the Eagles. He coached softball and spent many hours at hockey, soccer, football and rugby games. They travelled south with friends Hugh and Wynne McTaggert, toured with Wells Gray and Sun Fun and "Field Trips" with the family. Dad loved playing cards, especially crib and woodwork. He enjoyed his BCGEU lunches with fellow guards. In 2002, Dad and Mom moved to Cottonwood, stayed 14 years, then moved to Chartwell Renaissance.



Dad was predeceased by his wife Joyce, his four brothers Ken (Aileen), Jim, Frank (Kay) and Ron, in-laws Shirley (Fred) Hutchinson, nieces Sherry Thomas, Barb Byette, Bonnie Armstrong, nephew Ross Nodge, son-in-law Kenneth McLean and many friends.



Dad leaves with great memories his four sons Alex (Lorraine), Arnie (Sharon), Eric (Cathy), Jim (Julie) and daughter Edith (Barry) McLeod, ten grandsons Troy (Lisa), Trever (Trena), Andrew (Dee), Brian, Darren (Trish), Josh (Cecilia), Caleb (Jasmine), Braden and Shayne., great-grandchildren Jessica, Amber (Jeremy and children Santana, Karma, Sophia, Jaydin, Taylor), Dexter, Hayley, Lachandra, Michael (Amanda), Brandon (Dani), Alex, Josiah, Francesca, Evelynn, Nova Lee, Kameryn and Cason, chosen grandchildren Brian (Steff), Lindsay, River, Kienen, Tallis, James (Twyla, Beth, Sam), great-nephews Jason (Dalyce and children Brayden, Hannah, Sadie) Byette and Jack (Kirsten) Byette. Dad leaves nieces Joan, Shirley, Diane (Jack and Koby), nephew Frank, many cousins and their families. He also leaves his special friends Edna Buff and family, Wynne McTaggert and the gals at Chartwell, the "Old Gaol Guys", Jane Warner, Kelly (Murray) Warner Jeffery, Noreen (Grant) St.Marie, Tanya and Faith, Ron, David, Betty and Bob, Chris and John, Krista, Koso, Wade, Rez, Ev, Kevin (Carma), Darrell, Shelley, Ellie and Roberta. The circle of life continues in September with another little one set to arrive. Mom said we were a family of blended, mended and tended folk.



Thank you to everyone who touched our Dad's life, to us he was pretty amazing. Thank you to all at Cottonwood Manor, Chartwell Renaissance, Ponderosa Care Home and Overlander Extended Care Hospital, the BCGEU, Dr. Derek Ottem and Sandra, R.I.H., HandiDart, BC Ambulance and the caring nurses of Interior Health through these past few years. Thank you to Rev. Steve Filyk and St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church and to the Free Methodist Church for all of their visits and encouragement. Any donations to MWS Hospice would be greatly appreciated.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Dad on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 6:00 pm at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 6th and Douglas Street, Kamloops. Rev. Steve Filyk will officiate.



