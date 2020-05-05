Arthur Frederick Cousineau
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Frederick Cousineau was born at Royal Inland Hospital on April 29,1959.

Through his life he made a full geographical circle as he lived his early life in Ashcroft and Cache Creek area before moving to Dunster, BC in 1967. He moved back to Ashcroft/Cache Creek in 1977 and, after marrying Suzanna in 1994, moved to Kamloops where they had their two sons Tyler and Terry.

Art enjoyed watching his sons play sports and even coached baseball while Tyler was on the team. Art graduated from McBride Secondary School in 1976 before beginning his lifelong career as an automotive technician. While living in Kamloops, he spent the last 15 years working for Dearborn Ford.

Art was predeceased by his father Johnnie and his mother Sarah (affectionately nicknamed Mollie).

He is survived by his wife Suzanna, and his sons Tyler and Terry, by his brother Patrick (and Marion) of Dunster, and his sister Frances of Tucson, Arizona, and his nieces Shelley, Susan, Kim, Elizabeth and Linden as well as his nephews Matt and Noah.

On April 30, 2020, Art passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He will be remembered as a hard working, loving, and dedicated family man.

Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved