Arthur Frederick Cousineau was born at Royal Inland Hospital on April 29,1959.
Through his life he made a full geographical circle as he lived his early life in Ashcroft and Cache Creek area before moving to Dunster, BC in 1967. He moved back to Ashcroft/Cache Creek in 1977 and, after marrying Suzanna in 1994, moved to Kamloops where they had their two sons Tyler and Terry.
Art enjoyed watching his sons play sports and even coached baseball while Tyler was on the team. Art graduated from McBride Secondary School in 1976 before beginning his lifelong career as an automotive technician. While living in Kamloops, he spent the last 15 years working for Dearborn Ford.
Art was predeceased by his father Johnnie and his mother Sarah (affectionately nicknamed Mollie).
He is survived by his wife Suzanna, and his sons Tyler and Terry, by his brother Patrick (and Marion) of Dunster, and his sister Frances of Tucson, Arizona, and his nieces Shelley, Susan, Kim, Elizabeth and Linden as well as his nephews Matt and Noah.
On April 30, 2020, Art passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He will be remembered as a hard working, loving, and dedicated family man.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 5 to May 6, 2020.