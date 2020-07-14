Leo was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the 2nd of three boys born to Gudmundur and Una. The family moved to Vancouver when Dad was a young boy. They were surrounded by many Icelandic relatives who were an important part of his life, music was always in the background and he loved singing with his brothers.



Dad started working for BC Tel after graduating high school. He met Deanna, they married and started a family. The job moved Dad to many small towns in BC and in 1964 they settled in Abbotsford with their three young children.



Industrious and hardworking, Dad always had a project on the go. He converted a bread delivery van into a motorhome and the family enjoyed many holidays in the 'Bunabago.' Many years were spent restoring vintage cars and in 1980 they were part of a Cross Canada Tour in their 1946 Ford. He was involved in many community clubs and groups, including Ledgeview and Kamloops golf clubs. Athletics and exercise were always important to Dad.



After working 37 years for the phone company Dad retired. In 1998 he moved to Kamloops where he met Inez and together, they enjoyed his retirement playing golf, gardening and travelling. Her family embraced Dad as his kindness and sense of humour were endearing.



In 2001 Dad was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease but that didn't deter him from enjoying life with his extended family and friends, happy hour at the park, golfing into this late 70s and spending time in his workshop. Dad enjoyed playing cards throughout his life, he was dealt a bad hand with his health but he played it well.



The last four years of Dad's life were spent in long-term care. In 2017 he finally settled in the Menno Home in Abbotsford, where he was able join in the family dinners with his children, grandchildren and Deanna.



Leo is predeceased by his parents and brothers, Howard and Richard. He is survived by his children: Kathryn Bekkering, Steven (Rosie) Jonasson, Janet Warmerdam (Angus Brown) and five grandchildren: Janis, Derrick (Lauren), Chad (Nichole), Samantha and Natalie.



The Menno Home W2 staff cared for Dad with compassion and kindness. We are very thankful that he was safe and loved during this time of restricted access. Julie and the Zoom calls were so important for us to maintain a connection with Dad. We will be forever grateful for being able to be by his side the last four days of his life.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Canada would be appreciated.



Dad will be in our hearts forever.

