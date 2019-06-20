Arthur "Art" Wymond Turner, passed away in his sleep on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Kamloops at the age of 95. He was born on March 14, 1924 to William and May (Lomas) Turner in Abbotsford, BC. Art was predeceased by his wife of 53 years Lorena, his sister Ina and his mother and father.
Survivors include his children Tom (Judy), Gary, Diane, and Larry (Sandra), two sisters Wilma Baird and Margaret Wisebrough, his brother Joe Turner, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He leaves behind many friends who knew him as an avid outdoorsman, teacher and accomplished lawn bowler.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops with Pastor Don Maione officiating.
