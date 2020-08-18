It is with great sadness we announce the passing of long-time Kamloops resident, Audrey MacLeod, at age 90. Audrey died peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020, with her family by her side in the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lana Sannachan of Richmond, BC and Janet (Peter) Bernes of Kamloops, BC and her treasured grandson, Grant Bernes. Audrey is also survived by two half sisters, Nancy Jervis of Vernon, BC and Neda Harte of Prince George, BC. Audrey also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends - in BC and Alberta.
Born and raised on a prairie farm in Alberta, Audrey left the farm for Kamloops, BC in 1947 when she was 18. She met and eventually married Grant MacLeod in 1950. They remained in Kamloops where they raised three children and ran their own business - MacLeod's Funeral Home. Audrey spent all her married life working alongside her husband for almost 30 years. Grant died suddenly in 1980, and Audrey continued to successfully manage the funeral home for several years after his death. Audrey was also predeceased by her son, Scott MacLeod, who passed away in 2003 and her son-in law, Don Sannachan, who died in 2014. Audrey was also predeceased by her brothers and sisters making her the last of her generation. With her passing, the family sadly acknowledges the end of an era.
We would also like to send special thanks to Audrey's niece, Bonnie Burke, of Oyen, Alberta, who provided much-needed support and comfort to Audrey in her final days. The family would also like to thank grand-niece, Kristy (Ron) Snell, and nephew, Marvin Berg, all of Oyen, Alberta, nephew, Doug (Rita) MacLeod of Kamloops, BC and nephew, Dean Turpin of Vancouver, for their unwavering support shown to Audrey and the family during this sad and stressful time.
In addition, the family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Jason O'Connell, Dr. Cornel Barnard, and all the wonderful staff and volunteers at the Kamloops Hospice. The loving care you provided to Audrey in the last weeks of her life will never be forgotten. All of you helped to make Audrey's passing as peaceful and gentle as possible - thank you, thank you, thank you.
Due to the restrictions on large gatherings because of Covid-19, there will be a private family celebration of Audrey's life at a future date when family and friends can come together safely and remember a life well-lived, and a mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who was so well-loved.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: bernes@shaw.ca