It is with great sadness that we announce Mom's passing peacefully at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice on Friday, January 17, 2020
Mom was a 67 year member of the Rebekah Lodge and she also really enjoyed going to bingo and also spending time at Blind Bay.
She was predeceased by her husband Hugh Turner and is survived by her three children Janice (Ted) Hamm, Judith (Ray) Turner and her son Rodney Turner, her grandsons Darryl Hamm, Matthew Hamm and her grandaughter Hether (Kent) Njaa, great-grandchildren Landon, Gabrielle, Benjamin Njaa, brother Arnold (Pauline) Gregory and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at the Oddfellow and Rebekah Lodge Hall, 423 Tranquille Road in Kamloops at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Special thanks to friends, staff of 5-South at Royal Inland Hospital and also to Dr. Lisa Vicar and Dr. J. Wiltshire. Special thanks to the care Mom got at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020