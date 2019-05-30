Audrey Verle Eloise Thiessen (née Burns) was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan on November 29, 1918. She passed peacefully in Burnaby, BC on May 23, 2019.
The places Audrey lived and worked in Saskatchewan were Moose Jaw, Yorkton and Saskatoon. She met our Dad-David Thiessen at the Bessborough Hotel where they both worked. They were married and moved to Prince George, BC where dad worked in the forest industry. Then another move to Cloverdale where they farmed, then to Agassiz where they owned the Chuckwagon Café, then to Kamloops, Chase, Blind Bay, Keremeos and Langley.
She is survived by daughter Lorrell (Nick) Batistic and family, son Burns Thiessen and family and her deceased daughter Bonnie's children Bradley and Lee Hunter."
She had long life, and was loved and respected.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12:00 (noon) in the family plot at Hillside Cemetery, Kamloops, BC.
