It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Audrey is survived by her sons John (Christine), Bill (Bridget) and daughter Sandra (Dennis), grandchildren Christopher and Michael Danks, Raylene and JR Danks, Ericka and Thomas Blechingberg, Julia and Michael Casol, and great-grandchildren Elliot, Jonathan and Samantha.
Audrey grew up in Copper Mountain, BC. She met her life partner John Danks in Victoria in 1948 and they married there in November 1949. They raised a family starting in May 1952 with the arrival of John junior. They moved to Kamloops six moths later. Bill and Sandra were both born there and Audrey called Kamloops home for the remainder of her life.
She and her husband travelled to England, France, Hawaii, Italy and Greece together and after John's passing in February 1991, Audrey travelled to Alaska, Mexico, and cruised the Danube from Hungary To Germany.
Audrey's family and friends were everything to her, and the last few months were very difficult for her due to the visitation constraints as a result of the Covid pandemic.
Her favourite charities were the Trans Canada Trail, the Heart and Stroke fund, BC Cancer Society and the Riverpole Project a gift to the city of Kamloops from donors. She was very proud of this project and worked tirelessly to see that this special piece of artwork was erected for everyone to observe and share.
She loved golfing, cross country skiing, curling, hiking, playing bridge and gardening.
She touched many people in her lifetime and will be truly missed.
No service as per Audrey's request. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to any of the charities mentioned above in the name of Audrey Dank's name.
