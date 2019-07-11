February 12, 1954 – June 17, 2019
It is with great sadness that I announce the sudden passing of Axel at his shop in Kamloops.
He was born and educated in Germany. He played on the National Basketball team for Germany.
Axel loved to travel around the world. He made many friends touring Canada and the U.S. on bicycle, playing rugby, racing cars and playing pool.
He opened his first shop in 1982. He raced at Scheidam Flat and Batchelor Heights. His vehicles included The Van from Hell and The Hulk. He loved camping, fishing, walking and gardening.
He will be lovingly remembered by his partner Tracy, precious pet George, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Kamloops Brian Injury on Victoria Street.
Published in Kamloops This Week on July 11, 2019