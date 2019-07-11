Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Axel Max Peschik. View Sign Obituary

February 12, 1954 – June 17, 2019



It is with great sadness that I announce the sudden passing of Axel at his shop in Kamloops.



He was born and educated in Germany. He played on the National Basketball team for Germany.



Axel loved to travel around the world. He made many friends touring Canada and the U.S. on bicycle, playing rugby, racing cars and playing pool.



He opened his first shop in 1982. He raced at Scheidam Flat and Batchelor Heights. His vehicles included The Van from Hell and The Hulk. He loved camping, fishing, walking and gardening.



He will be lovingly remembered by his partner Tracy, precious pet George, family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Kamloops Brian Injury on Victoria Street.

February 12, 1954 – June 17, 2019It is with great sadness that I announce the sudden passing of Axel at his shop in Kamloops.He was born and educated in Germany. He played on the National Basketball team for Germany.Axel loved to travel around the world. He made many friends touring Canada and the U.S. on bicycle, playing rugby, racing cars and playing pool.He opened his first shop in 1982. He raced at Scheidam Flat and Batchelor Heights. His vehicles included The Van from Hell and The Hulk. He loved camping, fishing, walking and gardening.He will be lovingly remembered by his partner Tracy, precious pet George, family and friends.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Kamloops Brian Injury on Victoria Street. Published in Kamloops This Week on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close