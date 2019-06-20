Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Crabtree. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory of Barbara Crabtree

1946 - 2019



After a brief illness at the end of a long disease, Barbara Crabtree (née Kinloch) passed away on May 6, 2019 at the age of 72 years in Calgary, AB.



Barbe's first home was Darfield and she went from the Interior to the Coast, finally settling in the Prairies. From BC Forestry to the Bank of Montreal, she worked almost every job imaginable; collecting knowledge, stories and friends at every turn.



Quick to smile and quick to laugh, Barbara will be most remembered for her positive outlook and her love of (and way with) words and animals.



She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Belva, grandson Hudson, brother Sandy, brother-in-law Pat Ganley, sisters-in-law Judy and Sharon, nieces Dardie, Josephine and Penny, nephews Jay, Tony and Michael, as well as much-beloved cousins from both here and away.



She was predeceased by her parents Betty and Graham, brother Mick and sister Pidge.



Barbara hoped that her loved ones would celebrate her life in their own way, but for those of you who wish to gather, a Celebration of Barbe's Life will take place at Darfield Hall on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:30 pm.



Condolences may be forwarded through McInnis and Holloway In Loving Memory of Barbara Crabtree1946 - 2019After a brief illness at the end of a long disease, Barbara Crabtree (née Kinloch) passed away on May 6, 2019 at the age of 72 years in Calgary, AB.Barbe's first home was Darfield and she went from the Interior to the Coast, finally settling in the Prairies. From BC Forestry to the Bank of Montreal, she worked almost every job imaginable; collecting knowledge, stories and friends at every turn.Quick to smile and quick to laugh, Barbara will be most remembered for her positive outlook and her love of (and way with) words and animals.She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Belva, grandson Hudson, brother Sandy, brother-in-law Pat Ganley, sisters-in-law Judy and Sharon, nieces Dardie, Josephine and Penny, nephews Jay, Tony and Michael, as well as much-beloved cousins from both here and away.She was predeceased by her parents Betty and Graham, brother Mick and sister Pidge.Barbara hoped that her loved ones would celebrate her life in their own way, but for those of you who wish to gather, a Celebration of Barbe's Life will take place at Darfield Hall on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:30 pm.Condolences may be forwarded through McInnis and Holloway www.mhfh.com/crabtree-barbara Published in Kamloops This Week on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close