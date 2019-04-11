Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ellen Basaraba. View Sign

In Loving Memory of Barbara Ellen Basaraba

August 2, 1946 - April 5, 2019



With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Barbara. After a hard fought eight month struggle with leukemia, the cancer took her life.



Born and raised on the South Island of New Zealand, Barbara immigrated to Canada in 1968 where she began a full and fulfilling nursing career. Barbara and Ed (RCMP member) married in 1969 and lived in Lethbridge, AB, Tuktoyaktuk, NWT, Whitehorse, YT, Mayo, YT, Golden, BC, then Kamloops, BC, where she eventually retired - helping thousands of people along the way. They raised a family - daughter Kerry and son Ryan, and have three grandchildren - Greg, Josh and Chloe whom they love dearly.



She leaves behind her four dear sisters Catherine of Vancouver, BC and Madeline, Mary and Theresa of Christchurch, NZ.



Barbara was a fine artist who enjoyed painting and tending to her flower gardens. She loved

visiting with her family and many friends - favourite time being after 4:00 pm - wine o'clock/happy hour. She was an amazingly kind and loving person that always put others' needs before her own. Her outgoing and energetic personality made others gravitate towards her and her living nature and beautiful smile will be dearly missed by all.



Barbara's family sincerely thanks all the fine doctors, nurses and staff that went well beyond their calls of duty towards her care throughout her journey. She was overwhelmingly proud of you all - and so happy to work with people like you throughout her career.



She was a woman of strong faith in God and loved her parish.



A Funeral Mass and reception will be held at

the Holy Family Parish Catholic Church on

Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am.



No flowers please. If you choose, donations preferred to the Royal Inland Hospital Cancer Clinic.



