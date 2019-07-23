Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Helen Dyck. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary





It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother, Nana, Aunt, Sister and Friend.



Barb is survived by her sons Kevin and Ryan (Sandra) and her much loved grandchildren Shiraz, Sebastien and Anaïs. She also leaves behind loving family in Manitoba and Ontario.



She was predeceased by parents John and Rikka, husband Henry and sisters Shirley and Pat. Also, Henry's parents Henry and Annie and his brothers Abe and Frank.



Barb grew up in Winnipeg and while working at the Royal Bank met Henry. They were married and made their way out West to start a family and their new life together. There were many fun filled times camping, skiing and golfing together.



As the boys grew up, Barb went back to the bank and then to ICBC from where she retired.



Barb's favourite place was her sewing room; it was there she spent many hours creating her beautiful quilts and numerous other sewing projects. Many family and friends have been lucky recipients of her handiwork. We will cherish them always.



If she wasn't sewing, she could be found at The Hamlets checking up on not only Kevin but other residents as well. Barb was an advocate for the disabled and wanted to be sure they were getting the care they needed and deserved. Staff and residents alike will miss her presence.



We would like to thank everyone for visiting Barb in the hospital as well as when she came home; it meant a lot to her as well.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Bill and Debbie for always being there for Barb. It was, and still is, very much appreciated by us all.



As per Barb's wishes no formal service will be held.



In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made to the MS Society/BC Division. This is an organization that was very dear to her heart.



WE LOVE YOU AND WILL MISS YOU



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

