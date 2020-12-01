1/1
Barbara Jean Fridriksson
1924 - 2020
Barbara Jean Fridriksson passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020. She was born June 7, 1924 in Washington, DC, USA.

Barbara graduated in chemistry from the University of Missouri in 1944 and worked for General Mills in Minneapolis, Minnesota for a year before attending graduate school for the following year at the University of Minnesota. There, she met and married Edward Fridriksson, December 22, 1945. They lived in Reykjavik, Iceland for five years before returning to the United States in 1951. After several years in Minnesota, in 1954 Barbara and Ed and their three living children moved to British Columbia, where two more children were born.

For five years Barbara was Women's Editor of the Abbotsford News and then taught Home Economics in Mission for 13 years. After her retirement from teaching, she completed a Diploma in Fine Arts from Fraser Valley College. After Ed retired, they moved to Kamloops in 1985.

Barbara was an active member at Hills of Peace Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing duplicate bridge with the seniors in Kamloops. She was a lifelong lover of art and always had some creative project on the go. She was a master quilter, a skilled gardener, an avid reader, and an enthusiastic family historian. She loved laughter-filled family gatherings, and was the first to acknowledge that her jokes were usually pretty lame.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents Fred and Gladys Old, her husband Edward, her brother James, her son Stefan Fridrik, her grandson Erik Thomson, and her son-in-law John Hilton. She is survived by: her children Inga, Signy (Steve), Thor (Pam), Stefan (Carol), and Sarah (Tim); her grandchildren Bjorn, Reykia, Galen, Lilia, Kara, Pietur, Elsa, Mekkin, Jonas, Stefan, Xavier, Jasmine, and Daniel; her great-grandchildren Hannah, Ken, Calla, Esben, Soren, Robin, Dylan, Hellen, Luke, Karin, Rosetta, Isabelle, Darius, and Katelyn; and her great-great-grandchildren Amelie and Jace.

A virtual memorial service will take place 10:00 am, Saturday, December 19, 2020. Please email barbaramemorial96@gmail.com for an invitation to attend.

Condolences may be expressed to the
family from ww.myalternatives.ca

Published in Kamloops This Week from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.
