1/1
Barbara Judith "Judy" McFarlane
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Judith "Judy" McFarlane passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Born June 17, 1936 in New Westminster, Judy is survived by her husband Ron; son Steve (Janice); daughter Kelly; son Rob (Lori); brother Dave (Bev), and her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Judy was a tireless volunteer at the Overlander Extended Care crafting group. Judy and her husband Ron spent many happy years travelling south with friends. She loved to garden, paint, cook, and entertain.

Judy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, community volunteer and friend - the strength of her family.

A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved