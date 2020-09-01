Barbara Judith "Judy" McFarlane passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Born June 17, 1936 in New Westminster, Judy is survived by her husband Ron; son Steve (Janice); daughter Kelly; son Rob (Lori); brother Dave (Bev), and her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Judy was a tireless volunteer at the Overlander Extended Care crafting group. Judy and her husband Ron spent many happy years travelling south with friends. She loved to garden, paint, cook, and entertain.
Judy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, community volunteer and friend - the strength of her family.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com