Obituary

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Barbara into the arms of The Lord on April 10, 2020 in London, Ontario.



Beloved wife of the late Raymond, cherished mother of Stephen (Kathryn), Debra, Randall (Rachel) and Bradley. Barbara will be forever missed by her grandchildren Patrick, Suzanne, Chelsea, Brett, Megan, Shamus and Gavin, and great-grandchildren Penny and Austin.



Barbara was born to Douglas and Inez Smith in St. George, New Brunswick on October 28, 1932, elder sister to Natalie (late) and brother Wayne. Barbara grew up in the Schooner shipbuilding and industrial sailing region of Canada, Parrsboro, NS, where her family were shipbuilders and Schooner captains for generations. Both Barb's zest for teaching and her love of theatre were sparked there.



She attended Teachers College, later accepting a teaching position in the Canadian National Rail Station town of McAdam, New Brunswick where she met the love of her life, Station Masters son, Raymond McGuire. She was soon integrated into the large fun-loving Irish Catholic McGuire clan where she enjoyed dear, extended family relationships and uproarious family get-togethers for most of her life. Barb and Ray set down roots in Ontario to raise their family, where Barb continued to teach for 25 years, flourish personally, and build community with extensive community service.



Barbs achievements in music and theatre led to advanced positions in Theatre and Musical Comedy groups across the country. Barb was a vivacious, attractive, and stylish woman who loved the limelight and radiated colour by flashing her smile, singing a tune, or laughing with a charming giggle or a booming gaffaw. She will be fondly remembered by the many people she touched and inspired during her inimitable teaching career and throughout her theatre passions and productions in the musical

theatre groups, particularly in Sault Ste. Marie, ON, and Kamloops, BC. With hard-earned skill and aplomb she directed, acted, sang, and produced

much of the cannon of Broadway musicals and English Language plays, as well as starting her own Theatre Company in Kamloops, Moxie Crew. A one of a kind presence and indelible memory to all who had the fortune of making her acquaintance.



Rest In Peace until you soar again Broadway Barb!



To support her love of animals, donations in her name may be made to the SPCA.



Arrangements are entrusted to the John T. Donohue Funeral

Home, 362 Waterloo St., London, ON, N6B 2N6, www.donohuefuneralhome.ca.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of Barb's life

