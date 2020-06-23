Barbara passed away peacefully at home. The love of my life and navigator left us on Thursday, March 5, 2020 she was 77 years young.



Barb was born in Kirland Lake, Ontario, but grew up in Bralorne, BC.



She is predeceased by her parents John and Mary Zwarych.



She is survived by her sister Shirley Simson and family and Barb's children from her first marriage Dan Glavind, John Glavind, Arne Luitwieler and her husband Mike and his children from his first marriage Scott Fairbairn and Lee Erin Fairbairn.



Barb and Mike celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on December 14, 2019.



Barb worked in sales for Fran Adama Agencies but excelled as a Nurse, RPN, RN and Gerontologist finishing her career here in Kamloops. She will be missed by many.



Barbara struggled valiantly with Myleodysplastic Syndrome.



Thank you to Dr. Peter Loland, Dr. T. Picton, Dr. M. Hodgins of Kelowna, RIH Emergency and Infusion Clinic.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store