Barbara Lorene (Best) Nielson
1955 - 2020
Barbara Nielson (née Best) was born March 31, 1955 in Lethbridge, Alberta and passed away April 18, 2020 in Kamloops, BC.

Barb was predeceased by her mother Roberta Best and father William Best.

She is survived by her sons Chris (Krystal), Kevin (Vanessa), Kelly, and Keith, daughter Cindy (Greg), sisters Beverly Best and Kathy Hetter (Murray), brother Bryan Best (Trish Keegan), and seven grandchildren.

Barb lived much of her early life in Calgary where she attended art school. She lived for several years in Edmonton and resided in the Kamloops region for 30 years. She was a dedicated single mom, whose children include triplets.

Barb was a fine artist, painting with watercolours, acrylics and oils, and drawing with pencils and charcoals. She showed her works at the CMHA club house in Kamloops where she was an active member. Barb was proud that one of her paintings was shown in the atrium gallery, a space dedicated to community-organized projects at the Kamloops Art Gallery. Her paintings, prints and drawings are in the collections of many people in Kamloops.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
