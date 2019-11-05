Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Grayston McLaren. View Sign Service Information Snodgrass Funeral Home 301 Macleod Trail High River , AB T1V 1M3 (403)-652-2222 Obituary

1954 – 2019



It is with heavy hearts we announce Barry's passing at the young age of 65 on October 28, 2019 in Calgary. Barry was born and raised in Kimberley, where he was known as 'Booy'. At the age of 10, he joined a bicycling gang called the 4 B's. This nickname stayed with him throughout his life, and all his closest Kimberley/Elkford friends will forever know him as 'Booy'.



As an Industrial Electrician he worked at Elk Valley Coal, Highland Valley Copper in BC, IKO and Evraz in Calgary. His passion was all sports, especially hockey and golf.



He leaves behind his wife Laverne (Deb) Stadfeld, step-daughter Jodi and beloved grandson Jonas, as well as siblings Linda Wiley, Deb (Dave Barker) McLaren, Jeff (Bruna) McLaren and Godson Jaysen. Predeceased by his Father Frank McLaren, Mother Louise and Step-Father Robert Hendersen.



A special thanks to Doctors Elaine Dumoulin, Kerri Johannson and all the staff on Unit 66 at South Calgary Health Campus for the wonderful care he received there.



Barry will be dearly missed by his family, friends, long-time buddy Neil Kennedy and his faithful companion LeRoy the cat.



Celebration of life will be held in the spring at Kimberley, BC.



If desired, memorial donations may be made in Barry's memory to the Lung Association at www.lung.ca or the Parkinson Association at www.parkinson.ca.



To email condolences please visit



