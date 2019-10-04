Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Joseph Lawrence Povoas. View Sign Obituary

December 4, 1965 - August 13, 2019



It is with tears in our eyes and broken hearts that we; Sandee (wife), Shayla (daughter) and Mckenzie (son) announce that Barry, our Barry, passed away suddenly and accidentally after an ATV adventure.



Barry, it's always been you.

Dad, you will be forever missed everyday.



We would like to send appreciation, care, compassion and gratitude to family, friends we have chosen as family, friends, colleagues, neighbours, Reiki practitioners and Intuitives, to the random strangers who offered condolences as well as hugs.



Thank you to the first responders, EMS ground and flight crew, doctors and nurses in ER, OR, PAR, ICU, the transplant team and the team at our general practitioner's office.



A Barry-type gathering will be held at the Knutsford Hall, in Kamloops on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Dress casually. A light lunch and snacks will be available. We look forward to this opportunity to remember our Barry with you. Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 4, 2019

