Barry Brown of Kamloops, BC passed away peacefully in the early hours of March 2, 2020.



He is survived by his wife Judy Brown, their daughters Stacey Brown, Carolyn Brown, Leslie Kenny (Dan) and Jennifer Emery (Gabriel), their grandchildren Emma, Riley, Sara and Olivia, and his sisters Brenda (Dave) and Michelle, as well as many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.



Barry was born in Camrose, Alberta in 1946. He met Judy, the love of his life, in Edmonton and they moved to Kamloops in 1973.



Barry will certainly be remembered for his phenomenal memory for names, a skill likely honed over his many years as a teacher, but even more for his prowess at golf and cards, and most of all for being someone who would always show up when he was needed. His cheeky sense of humour was also a frequent source of much hilarity (and a few eye rolls!).



The family wishes to extend special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at the RIH cancer clinic and Dr. Montalbetti, as well as the incredible staff and volunteers at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association.



A celebration of Barry's life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Pineridge Golf Course. Friends are welcome to drop in between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.



