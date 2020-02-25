Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Wallace Auld. View Sign Obituary

With heavy hearts, we must say goodbye to our beloved husband, father and grandfather Barry Wallace Auld. He was born in Calgary, Alberta on September 8, 1943 to Rebecca Jean and Douglas Auld. He passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 in Kamloops, British Columbia. He lived comfortably in his own home with his loving wife Alta, daughter Jessica and son-in-law Nathan, at the time of his passing. Barry has had a rough past year suffering his second heart attack as well as a third which ultimately caused his passing at the age of 76.



Barry began his life in Calgary where he grew up to be a used car salesman. He was very good at his job, earning him a lot of promotions and was able to travel to many cities and provinces in Canada with his companies. In his later life, Barry met his wife Alta, through a colleague and from there flew to meet her in the Philippines. After they met, they soon got married and have been together for over 26 years. Together they took over ownership of their very own business, Tower Barber Shop, and have owned and managed it for over 22 years and is still open to this day. A few years later, they had a beautiful daughter named Jessica. Together as a family they enjoyed going to Blazers games, swimming in their backyard pool, going to Jessica's recitals and golf, just to name a few. Barry was also an entrepreneur, he opened many small businesses just for fun while he was "retired."



In his final few months with us, he was still his goofy, intelligent and happy self. He spent his days watching his favourite shows, sleeping in his favourite chair with his dog Riggs, driving his car and visiting with his close friends and family.



Barry is remembered through his wife Alta Auld and his daughter Jessica (Nathan) Auld, as well as his two sisters Cheryl (Mike) Auld and Patti (Randy) Auld, his brother Wally (Tammy) Auld, his two children Karri (Randy) Auld and Michael (Rosy) Auld, from his previous marriage, along with five grandchildren.



Barry is predeceased by his mother Rebecca Jean Auld and his father Douglas Auld, as well as his daughter Michelle Auld.



At this time, a celebration of life is not yet set.



In lieu of flowers, please take a few moments to remember times you spent with Barry.





