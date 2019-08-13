Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Irene Thomson. View Sign Obituary

November 19,1932 – August 2, 2019





It is with great sadness to announce the peaceful passing of Beatrice Irene Thomson at the Trinity Palliative Care unit on August 2, 2019 at the age of 86 years.



She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Roy Thomson and her children Rhona (Loren) King, Sandra (Dwayne) Johns, Ken (Barb Colson) Thomson, four grandchildren Danica, Mathew, Andy and Lee. Along with her children and grandchildren she had five very special great-grandchildren Madison, Calean, Brooke, Thalia and Ethan and several nieces and nephews.



Bea was a very warm and caring person who loved a good laugh. She was born and graduated high school in Chilliwack, BC. Bea married Roy, the love of her life and they eventually moved to Kamloops in 1959. She lead an active life looking after her family, working for many years at Sears and enjoying 29 years of square dancing with her favourite partner Roy. Bea always had a project on the go, gardening ,crafts, knitting and volunteering at the Red Cross were some of her many interests. Bea also enjoyed travelling with Roy and their friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 1:30 pm at the Chartwell Residence on Tranquille Road, North Kamloops.



Should friends desire, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society.



