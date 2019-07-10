Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bennie Bobrowich. View Sign Obituary

July 3, 1930 – June 26, 2019



Just one week short of his 89th birthday, dad passed away peacefully in his sleep.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years Gladys, children Robin (Dreena), Jay (Charlene) and Gina (Geoff), nine grandchildren Ginger (Scott) Teale, Holly (John) Porterfield, Margo (Will) Fehr, Scott (Natalie) Bobrowich, Amber (Ryan) Pavlik, Nicole Payne, Jenelle Chubb, Tyler Chubb and Jennifer Graham, ten great-grandchildren Zac, Olivia, Chet, Kory, Jessie, Leo, Jasmine, Sasha, Sean and Chelsea.



Ben was born on July 3, 1930 at Winnipeg Beach, Manitoba, dad was the youngest of seven children. He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Lena, three brothers and three sisters.



Dad retired from the CPR after 36 years of service, but his true passion was carpentry, a skill he learned from his father Peter.



Ben was an active member of the Kamloops Golf and Country Club for many years and a longtime Kamloops Blazers season ticket holder.



Our family would like to thank Dr. Prystawa, nurse Carmen and Dr. Hamilton for the excellent care he received for his struggle with Alzheimers. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at RIH for their skills with dads heart issues and the staff at the Good Samaritan Health Care in Salmon Arm for the wonderful care he received during his final months.



There will be a private family service at a later date.



