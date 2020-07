Bert Hauge passed away at Trinity Hospice, Kamloops, BC at 86 years of age.Predeceased in 2018 by his wife Yvonne Hauge.Bert is survived by his son Lawrence Paquette of Kamloops, BC and sister Jean Wolff of Longmont, Colorado.Special thanks to all the home care support workers that helped Bert so much.Condolences may be sent to thefamily at DrakeCremation.com