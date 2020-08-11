1/1
Bernardus "Ben" Wortelboer
1926 - 2020
Ben Wortelboer of Kamloops passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 93 years of age.

He is survived by his daughter Karen Selma of Red Lake, BC, son Rudy (Michelle) of Lillooet, BC, grandchildren Erica Wortelboer and Ryan (Lisa) Wortelboer, and great-grandchildren Addy, Seth and Luccia. Ben was predeceased by his wife Lucia, sisters Marietje and Mini, and brothers Rudolf, Sjef, Edo and Gerard.

He was born on September 1, 1926 in Ootmarsum, Holland. Ben and his future wife Lucy grew up in Ootmarsum during WWII. He received the Croix de Guerre from Charles de Gaulle for his efforts in aiding Allied soldiers during the war. Ben and Lucy were married on April 7, 1953 and immigrated to Canada a week later. They settled in New Westminster, where Selma and Rudy were born. He worked at a sawmill and as a custodian for the New Westminster School Board until he retired in 1977. Ben moved to his property at Red Lake and built a home. After Lucy died in 1995, he moved to Kamloops, where he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Kamloops Hospice.

If friends so desire, donations in Ben's memory may be made to Hospice.

A Celebration of Ben's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
