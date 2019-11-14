Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Agnes Schemenauer. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

Our wonderful mother Bernice passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 95. She spent her last day in her room at Kamloops Seniors Village with family at her side.



Bernice was born on August 24, 1924 in Hay Lakes, Alberta. Her parents Adolph Jeck and Maria Henkelmann Jeck moved the family to McBride, British Columbia when she was a year old. As a young woman, Bernice cooked in her dad's lumber camp, where she met Paul Joseph Schemenauer. They married in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, McBride on

August 25, 1942; one day after Bernice's eighteenth birthday.



The couple moved to Prince Albert, Saskatchewan where Paul worked for the Canadian National Railway. Two sons, Robert and David, were born to them. When the boys were eight and five, Bernice started working for Eaton's Department Store. Over a period of years, she worked in several other retail venues, also for the Wapiti Library System. Bernice was an energetic member of the Catholic Women's League. Her love of making friends and helping people were a great asset in her many activities. She loved visiting family and was a great cook and gardener.



A few years after Bernice's husband passed away in 1984, she moved to Nelson, British Columbia and then in 2003 she moved to Kamloops, where her parents had lived and where they are buried.



Bernice was predeceased by her husband Paul, her parents, and her siblings Alice, Frieda, Leonard, Gladys, Myrtle, and Cyril. Left to mourn are sons Robert (Elma) and David (Margo) of Kamloops, siblings Florence, Lloyd (Ev), and Mary, sister-in-law Alaire, many nieces and nephews and many friends.



A viewing for family will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the Schoening Funeral Chapel from 5:00 to 6:00 pm and friends are invited from 6:00 to 7:00 pm.



The Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Third Avenue and Nicola Street, Father Ajin George Celebrant. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff of Kamloops Seniors Village for kindly caring for Bernice in her last years and to the Sisters for visiting her regularly and providing comfort. She was greatly loved and now rests with God.



Condolences may be expressed at

