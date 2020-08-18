1/1
Bernice Belle Gallagher
1917 - 2020
Bernice Belle Gallagher passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 103 years of age.

Bernice is survived by her loving son Patrick Gallagher and brother Charles (Joyce) Blondin.

She is predeceased by her husband Patrick, and sons Glen and Warren Gallagher.

Bernice was born in a village called Harris in Saskatchewan near Rosetown on the 7th of May 1917. Bernice was active with the Legion in Wasaga Beach, Ontario. She was farming in Phelpston, Ontario, and helped on the wheat farm with her husband driving tractor in Saskatchewan. Bernice moved to British Columbia in 1983.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Grove Care Center, specifically Wendy and Jenna for your kindness with Bernice.

There will be no service by request.

Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives
Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324

Condolences may be expressed to the
family from www.myalternatives.ca

Published in Kamloops This Week from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
