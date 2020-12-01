Bernice passed away peacefully at the Kamloops Hospice House, she was born in Loon Lake, SK to Peter and Ruth Germschied into a family of 10, (she was number 7), including five older siblings from Peter's first marriage. Mom was predeceased by her husband Dennis on July 18, 1999.
Mom moved to Salmon Arm with her parents in 1949, where she started working to support her family, therefore unable to finish high school. She eventually moved to Kamloops, met and married Dennis Dohm and along came five daughters: Mary-Lee (Ed) Zurawell and their children Melissa and Trevor; Anne Kennedy (deceased in 2017) and her son Patrick Davis; Lorraine Dohm (deceased 2015); Teresa Dohm and her children Lachlan, Luke and Lana; Jeanette "Netty" (Norman) Logan and their children Jordan and Monica. Also left to cherish her memory are her ten great-grandchildren, her sister Joanne Saunderson of Burnaby and numerous other relatives
Bernice was an amazing domestic engineer, starting while growing up and learning the household chores for her parents and family. She was a wonderful self-taught seamstress, sewing her own clothes and for her daughters. Playing the guitar with only one lesson; music and singing were a large part of mom's life, she and dad especially loved to host the family get-togethers. Mom felt most at peace working in her garden, where she prayed, sang and felt the closest to God. Mom was a wholesome cook using her homegrown vegetables fresh and canned preserves, which we all enjoyed and benefited from the fruits of her labours. Neighbours and friends also were supported by her generosity. She was the queen of multi-tasking, a gift she passed down to her daughters.
Mom taught her daughters card games and had lots of fun times with her bridge group. Mom lived for us girls and always wanted to bring out our best qualities also making our chores fun, as they were part of our daily lives. Mom was happiest building memories with her family. Taking us camping, with great sing alongs around the fire, including the wonderful cook outs. Mom was inspirational in us getting horses, taking us skiing and to the rodeo's, also teaching us the fine art of fishing in the local lakes and creeks, as well as many other activities we enjoyed, Mom supported all our adventures growing up.
Mom had a great passion to help others and was nonjudgmental. "She always said, don't judge others, we haven't walked in their shoes and don't know their story",Mom had empathy towards others less fortunate. Everyone who met Bernice, was touched by her unconditional love, kindness and beautiful heart. She was always willing to lend a hand and was self-less giving to others also a patient and lifelong teacher to family and many others. Family was everything to Mom, especially hosting the family reunions on Dohm Hill with her siblings and all that could attend. She loved her girls unconditionally, they brought her joy, laughter and happiness, she was very much loved and will be missed by them! Mom taught us girls the importance of family and the faith (prayer warrior), her church was her inspiration throughout her life. She is now free and singing with the birds that she loved.
A Private Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, followed by interment into the family plot at Pleasant Street Cemetery. The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Mavis Hollman for her kindness, compassion and exceptional care over the many years. A special thank you to the Chartwell Care girls, who were so good to mom, you know who you are, and to the Hospice Home staff who were wonderful during mom's final days. Should friends desire, donations to the Kamloops Hospice Association in memory of Bernice would be appreciated.
Mom's memory will be cherished by her family and her presence will be missed by her daughters Teresa, Netty and Mary-Lee and her loving grandchildren.
Mom will always be our Holy Angel guiding us!
Condolences may be expressed at: www.firstmemorialkamloops.com