John, also known as J.J., passed away peacefully in Trinity Hospice on June 4, 2020 at the age of 80.
John leaves behind Alice, his loving wife for 57 years, his two sons Todd (Barb), Wade (Lacey) and daughter Cheryl, three grandchildren Ryan, Christine (Kevin) and Alexander, also his brother Ron (Kaarla) of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Before moving to Logan Lake in 1979, John worked as a millwright and gas pipefitter at Steep Rock Iron Ore in Atikokan, Ontario for 15 years. While in Atikokan, John refereed for the Ontario Winter Games and International Hockey Games in Thunder Bay. In Logan Lake, John worked as a millwright for 23 years at Highland Valley Copper.
His favourite pastimes were sports and visiting with friends. He was active in baseball, hockey, golfing and curling. He will be fondly remembered for the countless hours of service as a coach, umpire, and referee within these communities. In his later years, he was known for taking nature walks with his two cats.
At this time, there will be no "Celebration of Life." A private family urn interment will be at the Whispering Pines Cemetery in August.
John's smile will be sadly missed by family & friends.
Arrangements entrusted to
Drakes Funeral Home in Kamloops, B.C. Condolences may be sent to the family
at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.