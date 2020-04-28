Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Alice Swan. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bertha Alice Swan on April 23, 2020 at the age of 85.



Alice is survived by her sons Darrell (Kerry), Tim (Dorelyne), grandchildren Amanda, Victoria (Rhys), Alexandra (Darcy), Joshua (Makayla) and Cassidy (Garreth, step-grandchildren Bradley, Ashley (Byron), Amber (Daylon) and Indy; great-grandchildren Damien, Kelton, Benjamin, Jasmeha and Hendrix, her brothers Russell, Harvey, Lloyd, Donald and Allen.



Predeceased by her son Delbert in 1987, her daughter Judy in 2000, her husband Marlin in 2017, her step-grandson Dustin in 2017 and her parents Robert James and Elizabeth Lillian Woods.



Alice was born January 22, 1935 in Pathlow, Saskatchewan on the family farm. Alice moved to Kamloops, met, fell in love and married her lifelong partner Marlin in June of 1957. They had four children. Alice was a stay at home mom, that not only looked after their children but babysat many nieces and nephews.



She loved camping, canning, baking and spending time with her family. Alice had a huge heart and was there to help in anyway, the door was always open, whether for a night stay, going back to school, or a visit over coffee and goodies.



Alice will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.



As requested, there will be no formal service.



In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of one's choice.



We never learned what the words "I miss you" were

until we reached for your hand and it wasn't there.

Gone but not forgotten. Until we meet again!



Condolences may be sent to the family at

