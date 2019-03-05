Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bervin (Red) Rode. View Sign

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Bervin (Red) Rode of Kamloops, BC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 78, with his family at his side.



Bervin is survived by his wife Lillian of 52 years, and his three children Sean (Sandy), Lance (Julia) and Sheri (Nick). He also leaves behind his five grandchildren who he cherished Payden, Wyatt, Kealee, Domonic and Caleb. He is survived by his brothers Larry (Deanna), Dennis (Joyce) and Jerry. He was predeceased by his parents Sam and Emma, and his sister and brother Ethel and Dalton.



Bervin grew up in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and finally settled in Kamloops in 1972. He was a Boilermaker of Lodge 359 where he made many lifelong friends. He retired in 2000 to spend time with his grandchildren who he loved to have over for swims in the pool. If he wasn't with them at home, you could find him at one of the many local coffee shops. Bervin was also a member of the local Harley Owners Group, where he enjoyed selling tickets in support for Muscular Dystrophy. He had a passion for riding his Harley and it was very difficult when he no longer could. He never stopped looking out the window to see who was riding by whenever he heard one roar up the street.



The family would like to express our sincerest thanks to RIH emergency and ICU staff and Dr. Mclaren.



There will be no service by request.



Condolences may be expressed to the family fromwww.myalternatives.ca

