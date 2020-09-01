On August 27, 2020, Betty Chizue Hirowatari (née Morishita) passed away peacefully at the age of 90 years, surrounded by her family.
She was born on November 30, 1929 in Steveston, BC where she lived with her five siblings. During the war, she was interned to Taber, Alberta, where she worked with her family in the sugar beet fields. After the war, they returned to Steveston where mom worked in the cannery for ten years and became involved with the Buddhist Church as a Dharma School teacher.
Mom married dad (Charles Satoru) in 1958 and moved to Kamloops, BC. She raised three children: Charlene (Terry), (grandchildren Erik and Ellen); Lyle; Ryan (Wendy). Mom leaves a legacy of hard work from numerous jobs, as well as running their own convenience store (McMorran's Grocery) for 17 years. Upon retiring and building their home in Westsyde she helped raise her grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as "Gummy." Mom enjoyed many years of gardening, volunteering, sewing, baking, crocheting, and knitting. She led a humble life with respect and compassion.
When dad passed, mom led an active life until she moved into an extended care facility. Our family extends gratitude to the nurses, care aids, rehab staff, all the support staff and administration of Ridgeview Lodge. Special thanks to Dr. Andrew Wynne for the exceptional care given to mom during her time there.
Also, thank you to Reverend Yasuhiro Miyakawa (Kamloops Buddhist Church) for your many inspirational visits with our mom. She found much solace in them.
In lieu of flowers or koden, please consider donations to the Kamloops Buddhist Church.
In Gassho "Mom, "Gummy" you will be in our hearts forever"
