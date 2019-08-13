Betty (Elizabeth) Allan

Obituary

August 18, 1934 - August 7, 2019

With great sadness we announce the passing of our mom aka "Nana" and "Grana" Betty Allan.

Mom loved life and had a sharp wit and great sense of humour which she maintained to the very end…

Greatly loved, always will be missed by her daughters the 4 D's and their families.

Love You Mom.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am in Saint George's Anglican Church, 308 Royal Avenue, Kamloops, with the Reverend John Boyd officiating.

Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 13, 2019
